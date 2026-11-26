Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.74.

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View Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.3%

ZS opened at $230.86 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $270.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of -471.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $949.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.76, for a total transaction of $549,751.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 340,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,574,253.36. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,394 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,000. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,116 shares of company stock worth $11,591,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 89.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,933 shares of the company's stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capelight Capital Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ZS:

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.23, ahead of the $1.16 consensus, while revenue grew 20.5% year over year. Strong demand for its security platform, including AI-related demand, helped drive the results. Zscaler Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Platform Demand

Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.23, ahead of the $1.16 consensus, while revenue grew 20.5% year over year. Strong demand for its security platform, including AI-related demand, helped drive the results. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or remained bullish, including KeyCorp, Truist, Mizuho, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and RBC. DA Davidson also upgraded Zscaler to Buy. These moves signal continued confidence in the business and its prospects, though targets vary. KeyCorp raises Zscaler price target DA Davidson upgrades Zscaler to Buy

Several analysts raised price targets or remained bullish, including KeyCorp, Truist, Mizuho, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and RBC. DA Davidson also upgraded Zscaler to Buy. These moves signal continued confidence in the business and its prospects, though targets vary. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts turned more cautious after the deal announcement: Wedbush downgraded Zscaler, and Cantor Fitzgerald lowered its target. With the offer paid in CrowdStrike stock, a decline in CRWD shares could also reduce the implied value for Zscaler holders. Wedbush downgrades Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

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