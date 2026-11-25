Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zscaler from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.59.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ZS opened at $231.62 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.68, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.63 and a 1-year high of $291.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $949.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $937.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Zscaler's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post 0.70 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 1,041 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $247,758.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,843,746. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.15, for a total value of $133,203.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 62,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,096,583.95. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 54,602 shares of company stock worth $11,476,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 92.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 84.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 154 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Zscaler News

Here's some of the latest news about ZS:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition offers a premium and strategic rationale. CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Zscaler for about $43.9 billion, offering 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The combination would bring Zscaler’s Zero Trust and network-security products into CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, with cross-selling and AI-security opportunities. CrowdStrike to buy Zscaler in $44 billion deal

CrowdStrike agreed to acquire Zscaler for about $43.9 billion, offering 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The combination would bring Zscaler’s Zero Trust and network-security products into CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, with cross-selling and AI-security opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.23 per share versus $1.16 expected, and revenue of $949.3 million versus $937.7 million expected. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, supporting the company’s underlying growth story. Zscaler Q1 earnings and revenues surpass estimates

Zscaler reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $1.23 per share versus $1.16 expected, and revenue of $949.3 million versus $937.7 million expected. Revenue rose 20.5% year over year, supporting the company’s underlying growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Offer value is not fixed. The headline per-share value was based on CrowdStrike’s earlier closing price; because consideration is in shares, a decline in CRWD reduces the implied value for ZS holders. Closing is expected in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2028 and requires shareholder and regulatory approval.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

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