Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.63.

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Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $230.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $270.09. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -471.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $949.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,957 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.76, for a total value of $1,148,271.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,002.12. The trade was a 12.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 23,958 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $5,400,851.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,635,772.44. This trade represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 55,116 shares of company stock valued at $11,591,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,028,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,695,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,963,000 after acquiring an additional 166,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 12.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,137,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,606,000 after acquiring an additional 129,563 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,103,212 shares of the company's stock worth $155,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Zscaler by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239,326 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler News Roundup

These are some of the ZS news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s proposed acquisition would exchange 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The deal could combine complementary cybersecurity businesses and deliver about $1 billion in annual revenue synergies, but Zscaler holders’ implied consideration will fluctuate with CrowdStrike’s share price. Deal and projected synergies

CrowdStrike’s proposed acquisition would exchange 1.135 CrowdStrike shares for each Zscaler share. The deal could combine complementary cybersecurity businesses and deliver about $1 billion in annual revenue synergies, but Zscaler holders’ implied consideration will fluctuate with CrowdStrike’s share price. Neutral Sentiment: A law firm is investigating the proposed sale’s price and process, adding a potential source of deal scrutiny. Separately, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings. Investigation announcement

A law firm is investigating the proposed sale’s price and process, adding a potential source of deal scrutiny. Separately, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 514 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan; the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are not uniformly bullish: Scotiabank downgraded Zscaler to Hold, and other coverage cited downgrades or cautious forecasts following the acquisition announcement. The all-stock structure also exposes Zscaler shareholders to a drop in CrowdStrike shares before the transaction closes. Analyst reaction to deal

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. is a cloud security company that provides services designed to help organizations protect users, applications, and data. Its platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, connects users and devices to applications while applying security controls, rather than relying on traditional network boundaries. The company’s offerings include Zscaler Internet Access for securing internet and software-as-a-service traffic, and Zscaler Private Access for providing secure access to private applications.

Further Reading

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