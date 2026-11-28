ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.70.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.18. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,052 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 178,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 400.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,800 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 495,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,401 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 180,110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 205,776 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 184,217 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company's stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is a China-based express delivery and logistics company founded in 2002. It provides parcel collection, sorting, line-haul transportation and delivery services through a network of service partners and sorting hubs. The company serves customers across China and also offers related logistics services, including freight forwarding, warehouse management and cross-border logistics. Its network-based operating model connects merchants and consumers with local delivery partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZTO Express (Cayman), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZTO Express (Cayman) wasn't on the list.

While ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report