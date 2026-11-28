Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zumiez from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Zumiez alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUMZ

Zumiez Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Zumiez had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,097.60. This trade represents a 13.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,227 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 74,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 17.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker's stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at about $751,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez is a specialty retailer focused on apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment associated with action sports and youth culture. Its merchandise includes products for skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing and other board sports, as well as casual clothing and accessories. The company sells products through physical stores and e-commerce websites. Its retail operations serve customers in North America, Europe and Australia, with stores operating under names including Zumiez and Blue Tomato.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zumiez, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zumiez wasn't on the list.

While Zumiez currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report