Analysts Issue Forecasts for Morgan Stanley FY2027 Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $12.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.77. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley's current full-year earnings is $11.85 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MS. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.17.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $190.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.64.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley's dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $9,744,068.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 11,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.75, for a total value of $2,120,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,403 shares in the company, valued at $32,313,622.25. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

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About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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