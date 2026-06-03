Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nextpower Q3 Earnings

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nextpower in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nextpower's current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Nextpower's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nextpower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.27.

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Nextpower Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. Nextpower has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $3,498,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 186,194 shares in the company, valued at $29,046,264. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,547,326.75. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 228,030 shares of company stock valued at $28,812,757 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextpower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextpower during the fourth quarter worth about $170,918,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextpower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,739,000. Amundi boosted its position in Nextpower by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,111,628 shares of the company's stock worth $161,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,071 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,362,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,488,000 after buying an additional 780,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 794,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 717,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several forward earnings estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027 and multiple 2028 quarters, while keeping an Outperform rating and $162 price target, reinforcing a bullish long-term outlook. MarketBeat NXT page

Northland Securities raised several forward earnings estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027 and multiple 2028 quarters, while keeping an rating and price target, reinforcing a bullish long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar over three patents tied to its self-powered solar tracker and TrueCapture energy management system, which may help defend pricing power and intellectual property. Nextpower Files Patent Lawsuit Against GameChange Solar

Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar over three patents tied to its self-powered solar tracker and TrueCapture energy management system, which may help defend pricing power and intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend against the allegations, creating litigation uncertainty that could take time to resolve. GameChange Energy response

GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend against the allegations, creating litigation uncertainty that could take time to resolve. Negative Sentiment: COO Nicholas Marco Miller and CFO Charles Boynton both sold shares in pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. While routine, insider selling can dampen sentiment if investors worry management sees less near-term upside. Insider trades alert

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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