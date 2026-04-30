Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbus FY2026 Earnings

Airbus SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Airbus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbus' current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Airbus' FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Airbus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Airbus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Airbus has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $64.35. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.38 billion.

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About Airbus

Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company's activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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