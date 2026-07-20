Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DTEGY FY2026 Earnings

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The business had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

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DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $30.86 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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