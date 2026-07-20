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Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DTEGY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Deutsche Telekom to $2.57 from $2.53, slightly above the current consensus estimate of $2.56 per share.
  • Deutsche Telekom’s last quarterly report missed profit expectations, posting $0.62 EPS versus the $1.07 consensus, though revenue came in above forecasts at $34.97 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall, with the stock carrying a consensus Hold rating despite Citigroup reiterating a Buy and Deutsche Telekom guiding FY2026 EPS at 2.540.
  • Interested in Deutsche Telekom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.45). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The business had revenue of $34.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.14 billion. Deutsche Telekom has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.540 EPS.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTEGY

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $30.86 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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