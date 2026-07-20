Analysts Set Expectations for Allianz FY2026 Earnings

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Allianz's current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Allianz's FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Allianz had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 6.48%.

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Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIZY

Allianz Price Performance

ALIZY stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

About Allianz

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

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