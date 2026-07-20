Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Analysts Set Expectations for Allianz FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Allianz logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Allianz to $3.48 from $3.47, and it also projected FY2027 EPS at $3.77.
  • Allianz’s last quarterly report beat expectations, posting $1.15 EPS versus the $1.13 consensus, with a 19.92% return on equity and a 6.48% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus, supported by a recent Goldman Sachs upgrade and multiple Buy ratings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Allianz.

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Allianz's current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Allianz's FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Allianz had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALIZY

Allianz Price Performance

ALIZY stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz's operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Allianz Right Now?

Before you consider Allianz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allianz wasn't on the list.

While Allianz currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
NVIDIA offered $40B. The answer was no.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
The warm-up is over
The warm-up is over
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines