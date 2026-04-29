Analysts Set Expectations for Bae Systems FY2027 Earnings

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bae Systems in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems' current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bae Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bae Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Bae Systems alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bae Systems

Bae Systems Stock Down 0.5%

BAESY stock opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Bae Systems has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Institutional Trading of Bae Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Bae Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bae Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bae Systems

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bae Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bae Systems wasn't on the list.

While Bae Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here