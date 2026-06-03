Analysts Set Expectations for CQP FY2026 Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $60.43.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CQP stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 4,929.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338,942 shares of the company's stock worth $499,447,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,784,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,885,000 after buying an additional 68,599 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,092,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,446,000 after buying an additional 298,566 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,046,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,723,000 after buying an additional 118,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company's stock.

Key Cheniere Energy Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised multiple earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, including higher forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved expectations for profitability and cash generation. CQP analyst estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors raised multiple earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, including higher forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, signaling improved expectations for profitability and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere announced an EPC contract with Bechtel for the Sabine Pass Expansion, advancing a major LNG project that targets more than 6 MPTA of Phase 1 production capacity and could support future growth. Sabine Pass expansion EPC contract

Cheniere announced an EPC contract with Bechtel for the Sabine Pass Expansion, advancing a major LNG project that targets more than 6 MPTA of Phase 1 production capacity and could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: US Capital Advisors’ revised estimates remain close to the current consensus FY2026 EPS of $4.14, suggesting the updates are supportive but not dramatically above market expectations. Consensus EPS comparison

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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