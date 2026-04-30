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Anastasios Arima Acquires 110,000 Shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
IperionX logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • CEO Anastasios Arima bought 110,000 IperionX shares on April 28 at an average price of $4.49, a $493,900 insider purchase that raised his holding to 12,316,782 shares (a 0.90% increase) as disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Stock metrics: IPX traded at $33.08 midday, with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $34.48/$39.12 and a 52‑week range of $19.43–$61.45; the company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.00, current ratio 4.03) and very low leverage (debt/equity 0.03).
  • Analyst and institutional sentiment: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $55.33 (five Buys, one Sell), while institutional ownership remains low at about 2.76% amid a few recent small institutional buys.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) CEO Anastasios Arima purchased 110,000 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $493,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 12,316,782 shares in the company, valued at $55,302,351.18. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of IPX traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 259,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IperionX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IperionX by 70.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IperionX by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPX shares. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of IperionX in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of IperionX in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of IperionX from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IperionX in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IperionX

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX NASDAQ: IPX is a mineral technology company focused on the production and commercialization of high‐purity titanium and zirconium products. The company’s core activities include the development of advanced mineral sands projects and the deployment of proprietary processing technologies aimed at supplying feedstocks to aerospace, defense, additive manufacturing and battery markets.

At the heart of IperionX’s operations is the Stony Creek Project in Virginia, where the company holds significant mineral sands rights.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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