Anatol Kreitzer Sells 45,422 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) insider Anatol Kreitzer sold 45,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,347,216.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,895.40. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Maplight Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPLT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 201,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,290. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.65. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($1.42). Research analysts expect that Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "sell (e)" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplight Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

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