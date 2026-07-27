Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $44.8250, with a volume of 154032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ANDG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Andersen Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Andersen Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Andersen Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Andersen Group from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Andersen Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersen Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANDG

Andersen Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 263.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.75 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersen Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersen Group

In other Andersen Group news, Director Robert V. Gunderson, Jr. purchased 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $84,785.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $537,300. This trade represents a 18.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 336,736 shares of Andersen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $13,472,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,333,749 shares in the company, valued at $53,363,297.49. The trade was a 20.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,948,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,965,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Andersen Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000.

About Andersen Group

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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