Andrew D'amico Sells 800 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $221,600. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Vicor alerts: Sign Up

Vicor Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $22.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.49. 855,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vicor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vicor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 13.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vicor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,940 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Vicor reported roughly $113M revenue and $0.44 diluted EPS (above consensus), posted a healthy gross margin and said backlog rose sharply to about $301M, and management discussed capacity expansion (equipment additions / second fab planning). Those fundamentals support higher longer‑term revenue visibility. Yahoo Finance Q1 article

Q1 results beat expectations — Vicor reported roughly $113M revenue and $0.44 diluted EPS (above consensus), posted a healthy gross margin and said backlog rose sharply to about $301M, and management discussed capacity expansion (equipment additions / second fab planning). Those fundamentals support higher longer‑term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — recent analyst updates include Needham raising its price target to $260 and other buy/strong‑buy notes, providing research momentum and justification for the rally into the print. MarketBeat coverage

Analyst support — recent analyst updates include Needham raising its price target to $260 and other buy/strong‑buy notes, providing research momentum and justification for the rally into the print. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows mixed — filings show large institutional activity and hedge funds both adding and trimming positions in recent quarters, so ownership shifts could amplify moves but don’t yet signal a directional change by themselves. QuiverQuant institutional note

Institutional flows mixed — filings show large institutional activity and hedge funds both adding and trimming positions in recent quarters, so ownership shifts could amplify moves but don’t yet signal a directional change by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple senior executives (including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli) disclosed sizeable open‑market sales in April (many via rule‑driven plans). Even when pre‑planned, repeated large sales can pressure sentiment and valuation multiple compression. InsiderTrades report SEC Form 4

Heavy insider selling — multiple senior executives (including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli) disclosed sizeable open‑market sales in April (many via rule‑driven plans). Even when pre‑planned, repeated large sales can pressure sentiment and valuation multiple compression. Negative Sentiment: Measured near‑term tone and cash flow note — while profitability and backlog improved, management’s outlook commentary was viewed as cautious by some investors and operating cash flow was negative in Q1 (partly due to a litigation‑related payment), which can raise near‑term liquidity and capital‑allocation questions. QuiverQuant analysis

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vicor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vicor wasn't on the list.

While Vicor currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here