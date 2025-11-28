Free Trial
Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 3.4% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Andrews Sykes Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 3.4% to GBX 517 in mid-day trading, but the move came on just 60 shares traded — a 98% drop versus average volume — suggesting the uptick may be driven by thin liquidity.
  • The stock is trading slightly below its technical levels, with a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.71, and the company has a market cap of £216.41 million and a P/E of 12.61.
  • Andrews Sykes shows — a net margin of 22.10% and ROE of 42.18 — and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 3.08, current ratio 2.11), although its debt-to-equity is relatively high at 5.66.
  • Five stocks we like better than Andrews Sykes Group.

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY - Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 517 and last traded at GBX 517. 60 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 3.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 526.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £216.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 17.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Andrews Sykes Group had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 42.18%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

