Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Up 3.7% - Still a Buy?

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Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andrews Sykes Group plc ( LON:ASY Get Free Report ) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 and last traded at GBX 513.40. Approximately 3,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 504.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.31. The company has a market cap of £214.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.47.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments. It offers air conditioning products, such as exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, portable humidifiers, and high-performance air conditioners, as well as maintenance contacts; and pumps comprising general purpose, silenced range, high performance, bentonite, submersible drainage and wastewater, submersible sludge, hydraulic submersible, air pumps, hoses and accessories, and environmental equipment.

Further Reading

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