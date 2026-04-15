Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADRZY

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. Andritz has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Further Reading

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