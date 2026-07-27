Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) Shares Up 8.3% - Should You Buy?

Angel Studios, Inc. (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.3850. 458,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,162,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANGX. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Angel Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Angel Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Angel Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angel Studios currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Angel Studios

Angel Studios Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $793.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Angel Studios, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angel Studios news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz bought 321,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $983,924.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 326,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,130.40. This trade represents a 6,071.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Angel Studios

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Angel Studios by 124.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Angel Studios during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Studios during the first quarter worth $174,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Angel Studios by 77.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Angel Studios by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company's stock.

Angel Studios Company Profile

Angel Studios, Inc is a media and entertainment company that develops, produces, distributes and licenses film and television content. The company uses a community-driven model through the Angel Guild, whose members help guide content decisions, and focuses on stories intended to “amplify light.” Angel Studios generates revenue from Guild memberships, theatrical releases, content licensing, merchandise, and its Pay It Forward model.

Angel Studios became publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ANGX in September 2025 following its business combination with Southport Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company.

Further Reading

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