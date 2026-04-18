Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Anglo American from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anglo American from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Anglo American Trading Up 3.2%

Anglo American stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American's operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world's major mining groups.

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