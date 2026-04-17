ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

ANIP stock opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $161,572.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,487.29. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Andrew Rowland sold 4,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $357,470.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,264.30. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,860 shares of company stock worth $2,111,581 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ANI Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ANI Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here