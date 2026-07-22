Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $29.2140 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.14 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Anika Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Insider Transactions at Anika Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Griffin bought 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $149,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,443.27. The trade was a 50.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Henneman III purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $804,408.86. This represents a 10.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 12.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 588,797 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,585 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,926 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 99,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,768 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIK. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is a life sciences company specializing in the development and commercialization of hyaluronic acid–based therapeutic products. The company focuses on orthobiologics and medical devices designed to support joint health, tissue repair and surgical applications. Anika's proprietary hyaluronan technology serves as the foundation for products aimed at alleviating pain associated with osteoarthritis and enhancing healing in musculoskeletal and ophthalmic surgeries.

The company's core product portfolio includes injectable viscosupplements such as Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, which are indicated for the relief of knee osteoarthritis pain, as well as Euflexxa®, approved for osteoarthritis of the knee in various international markets.

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