Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $632.5020 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

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