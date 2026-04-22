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Anne Kuykendall Sells 738 Shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Penguin Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Anne Kuykendall, SVP at Penguin Solutions, sold 738 shares on April 22 at an average price of $27.92 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, trimming her stake by 0.57% to 128,794 shares (≈$3.6M).
  • Penguin Solutions beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $0.52 vs. $0.43 and revenue of $343M vs. $339M; the company has a market cap of about $1.4B and a P/E of ~20.5.
  • The stock was down 1.2% mid-day at $27.58, while analysts maintain a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a $27.25 target and institutions like Invesco have recently increased holdings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Penguin Solutions.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $20,604.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,595,928.48. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Anne Kuykendall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 16th, Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $71,000.00.

Penguin Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ PENG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 1,147,615 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,621. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions during the third quarter worth $60,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 849,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the third quarter worth about $15,789,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG)

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