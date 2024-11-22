Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 112734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 608.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 129,561 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 5.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,359,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 23.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,416 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

