Antero Resources (AR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.8350 per share and revenue of $1.5253 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Texas Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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