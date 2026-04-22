Antero Resources (AR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.5927 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company's revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $172,291,000 after buying an additional 761,842 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AR

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

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