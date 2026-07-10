Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX) Insider Sells $24,790.65 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) insider Joshua Eizen sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $24,790.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 206,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,330.18. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Anthem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANTX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 591,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,806. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.99.

Anthem (NASDAQ:ANTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Anthem from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anthem from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anthem

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; traditional indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, such as consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

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