AO World (LON:AO) Insider John Roberts Sells 5,359,056 Shares

AO World plc (LON:AO - Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 5,359,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £4,823,150.40.

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, John Roberts sold 2,221,236 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £1,999,112.40.

On Monday, January 26th, John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total transaction of £1,070,000.

Get AO World alerts: Sign Up

AO World Trading Up 1.0%

AO stock traded up GBX 0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 93.40. 307,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,969. AO World plc has a one year low of GBX 77.15 and a one year high of GBX 120.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £543.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price objective on shares of AO World in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AO World currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 132.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AO World

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AO World, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AO World wasn't on the list.

While AO World currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here