AON (AON) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect AON to announce earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $4.2751 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AON to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $358.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. AON has a 1-year low of $304.59 and a 1-year high of $381.00.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. AON's payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 15,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 28.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,992,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,249,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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