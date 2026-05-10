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A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
A.P. Moller-Maersk logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • A.P. Moller-Maersk has a consensus analyst rating of "Reduce" from 12 covering analysts, with seven sell ratings, four hold ratings, and one strong buy.
  • Several firms recently adjusted their views on the stock, including upgrades and downgrades from Clarkson Capital, Nordea Equity Research, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and Kepler Capital Markets.
  • The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02, missing estimates, while revenue of $13.33 billion came in above expectations; analysts currently expect a loss of $0.20 per share for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company's core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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