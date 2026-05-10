A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Reduce" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKBY

A.P. Moller-Maersk Trading Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. A.P. Moller-Maersk had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company's core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

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