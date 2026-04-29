APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of APA from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. APA has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. APA's revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APA news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,349.82. This represents a 77.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in APA by 869.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 194,418 shares of the company's stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $2,337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in APA by 2,049.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the company's stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $1,828,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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