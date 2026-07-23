Aperam (APEMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its resultson Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.6630 per share and revenue of $2.1049 billion for the quarter.

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Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect Aperam to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aperam from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aperam

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

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