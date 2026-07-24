Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Short Interest Update

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,109 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 28,321 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get APXT alerts: Sign Up

Apex Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Apex Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. 12,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,396. Apex Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Apex Technology Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apex Technology Acquisition to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apex Technology Acquisition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apex Technology Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APXT. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company's stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of Apex Technology Sponsor LLC.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apex Technology Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apex Technology Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While Apex Technology Acquisition currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here