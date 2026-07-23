APi Group (APG) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.2045 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $38.97 on Thursday. APi Group has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APi Group

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,705,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,237,350 shares in the company, valued at $420,299,425. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $297,290.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in APi Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,898,178 shares of the company's stock worth $512,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274,610 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,306,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,967,000 after purchasing an additional 768,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,917,000 after purchasing an additional 742,614 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,540,787 shares of the company's stock worth $121,697,000 after buying an additional 1,180,262 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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