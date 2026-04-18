APi Group (NYSE:APG) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APG. UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.57.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on APG

APi Group Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:APG opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. APi Group has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.APi Group's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $3,115,125.24. Following the sale, the director owned 10,561,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,501,534.96. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $122,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,308,614.88. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 547.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 166.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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