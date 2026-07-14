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Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Apogee Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Apogee Therapeutics shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $133.88 and closing near that level after a 0.1% gain. The stock is well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong recent momentum.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed, but the overall view is still “Hold” with a consensus price target of $121.25. Recent updates included both upgrades and downgrades, with targets ranging from $89 to $140.
  • The company recently reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of $1.06 per share, and insiders have been selling shares under pre-arranged plans. Apogee remains a clinical-stage biotech focused on its lead candidate APG-157 for inflammatory skin disorders.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.88 and last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 1009077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.11 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $730,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 177,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,610,862.02. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $2,672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 995,987 shares in the company, valued at $133,093,742.81. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,711,585. Insiders own 24.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor RORγt, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating RORγt activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company's lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral RORγt inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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