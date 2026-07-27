Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $34.6970 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 48.01%.

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Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 81.81 and a quick ratio of 81.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $3.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 221.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Weiss Ratings cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $49,993.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,053.07. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 47,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc NYSE: ARI is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI's investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

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