Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Increased to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $137.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.2%

APO stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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