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Apparel Stocks To Follow Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NIKE, lululemon athletica, and Target were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the apparel stocks to watch today after recording the highest dollar trading volume among apparel companies in recent days.
  • Investors typically assess apparel stocks by tracking consumer trends and brand strength, plus inventory and supply‑chain management, seasonality, and margin pressure from input costs and discounting.
  • Company highlights: NIKE designs and sells athletic footwear, apparel and accessories worldwide; lululemon focuses on athletic apparel for yoga, running and training; and Target is a general merchandise retailer that offers apparel across demographics.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NIKE, lululemon athletica, and Target are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing, or retailing clothing, footwear, and fashion accessories. Investors evaluate these stocks based on consumer trends, brand strength, inventory and supply-chain management, seasonality, and margin pressure from input costs and discounting. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIKE Right Now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

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While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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