Appian (APPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Appian to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $191.5650 million for the quarter. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.33 million. Appian's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Appian Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Appian has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,172.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Appian by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 600,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 524,420 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 127.3% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 375,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 475.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 269.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 252,850 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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