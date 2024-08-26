UiPath: Has the Bar Been Set Too Low for This AI Robotic Leader?

UiPath Today PATH UiPath $12.41 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $10.37 ▼ $27.87 Price Target $17.94 Add to Watchlist

UiPath Inc. NYSE: PATH is a leading provider of robotic process automation and business process automation software. Rather than physical robots, UiPath utilizes software robots (bots) to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks usually performed by humans. This enables businesses to improve accuracy, productivity, and efficiency, enabling humans to focus on more complex and strategic tasks to maximize human capital. UiPath’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform offers comprehensive tools to mine processes to design, deploy, and manage bots.

UiPath's stock took a 33% plunge following its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings report, where it lowered guidance and saw the abrupt resignation of its CEO, Rob Enslin, after a 14-month tenure. Founder Daniel Dines has returned as CEO of the company heading into its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings release due Sept. 5, 2024.

UiPath operates in the business services sector, competing with RPA providers like Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT, Globant S.A. NYSE: GLOB, and Appian Co. NASDAQ: APPN.

How UiPath Integrates AI into Its Platform

UiPath integrates AI technologies like computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) into its platform. AI helps bots perform more complex tasks like understanding natural language queries, extracting information from unstructured documents, and making data-driven decisions based on data analysis. Its UiPath AI Center platform merges the power of AI and RPA, enabling users to build, train, and deploy their own AI models to expand the score of more business processes and enhance automation workflows. UiPath isn't just selling RPA software but provides a comprehensive platform to build and deploy AI-enhanced automation solutions.

UiPath Grows Through Key Partnerships and Compatibility

The company has over 5,800 clients, with the majority located in the United States. UiPath also partners with Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL, Google Cloud, and Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN AWS to make it easier for their customers to access and use the UiPath Business Automation Platform. It enables any system to connect to Amazon Connect, including those that weren't previously accessible. Its Process Mining can also integrate with most major applications and systems, including Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM, Oracle Co. NYSE: ORCL, and ServiceNow Inc. NYSE: NOW.

PATH Stock Attempts an Ascending Triangle

The daily candlestick chart for PATH illustrates an ascending triangle pattern after bottoming out at $10.40. The lower gap fill levels are at $12.69, and the upper gap fill is at $18.08, which were the levels formed on its 33% selloff following its Q1 2025 earnings release. The gap fill level is the upper trendline resistance at $12.69. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has been inching up gradually, forming the ascending lower trendline connected by higher lowers. Pullback support levels are at $11.97, $11.07, $10.40, and $9.44.

Trouble Was Brewing for UiPath

On May 29, 2024, UiPath reported fiscal Q1 2024 EPS of 13 cents, beating consensus estimates by a penny. Revenues climbed 15.7% YoY to $335.11 million, beating $333.08 million consensus estimates. In the fourth quarter, the number of customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose by 38, reaching 2,092, while those contributing over $1 million in ARR remained steady at 288. Additionally, the company reported a record increase in customers with $5 million in ARR. The company closed with 10,800 customers, including new logos such as Flexjet, Calyx, Boomi, and Zen Business.

CEO Rob Enslin announced his resignation effective June 1, 2024. He will be replaced with founder and former CEO Daniel Dines, who served as Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board.

UiPath Issues Downside Guidance Due to Deal Scrutiny

UiPath issued a downside fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $300 million to $305 million versus $342.32 million. It also lowered fiscal full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.405 billion to $1.410 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.555 to $1.560 billion versus $1,56 billion consensus estimates. The main culprit was a tough macroeconomic environment that had companies reevaluating their deals. The company will also implement a 10% headcount reduction.

UiPath CFO Ashim Gupta commented, "… in mid-March, we began seeing increased deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles with our large multi-year deals. Our updated guidance takes into consideration both the macroeconomic environment, our leadership transition, and improved operating discipline, which will take time to implement.”

UiPath analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. There are 18 Wall Street analyst ratings on PATH stock, comprised of two Buys and 16 Holds. Consensus analyst price targets point to $17.94, a 44.57% upside.

