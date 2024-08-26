Free Trial
→ With the “Bitcoin Loophole” you can supercharge the gains by 10x or more! (From DTI) (Ad)

UiPath: Has the Bar Been Set Too Low for This AI Robotic Leader?

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 26, 2024
Mechanized industry robot and robotic arms for assembly in factory production . Concept of artificial intelligence for industrial revolution and automation manufacturing process .

Key Points

  • UiPath is a leading developer of AI-powered software bots for robotic process automation (RPA) that automate repetitive business tasks, enabling companies to perform better human capital management.
  • UiPath saw deal scrutiny emerge in mid-March, which elongated the sales cycle, leading to lowered guidance.
  • UiPath collapsed over 33% on its fiscal Q1 2025 results, lowered guidance and abrupt CEO departure setting the bar low heading into its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings report.
  • 5 stocks we like better than UiPath

UiPath Today

UiPath Inc. stock logo
PATHPATH 90-day performance
UiPath
$12.41
0.00 (0.00%)
(As of 08:56 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$10.37
$27.87
Price Target
$17.94
Add to Watchlist

UiPath Inc. NYSE: PATH is a leading provider of robotic process automation and business process automation software. Rather than physical robots, UiPath utilizes software robots (bots) to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks usually performed by humans. This enables businesses to improve accuracy, productivity, and efficiency, enabling humans to focus on more complex and strategic tasks to maximize human capital. UiPath’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform offers comprehensive tools to mine processes to design, deploy, and manage bots.

UiPath's stock took a 33% plunge following its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings report, where it lowered guidance and saw the abrupt resignation of its CEO, Rob Enslin, after a 14-month tenure. Founder Daniel Dines has returned as CEO of the company heading into its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings release due Sept. 5, 2024.

UiPath operates in the business services sector, competing with RPA providers like Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT, Globant S.A. NYSE: GLOB, and Appian Co. NASDAQ: APPN.

How UiPath Integrates AI into Its Platform

UiPath integrates AI technologies like computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) into its platform. AI helps bots perform more complex tasks like understanding natural language queries, extracting information from unstructured documents, and making data-driven decisions based on data analysis. Its UiPath AI Center platform merges the power of AI and RPA, enabling users to build, train, and deploy their own AI models to expand the score of more business processes and enhance automation workflows. UiPath isn't just selling RPA software but provides a comprehensive platform to build and deploy AI-enhanced automation solutions.


UiPath Grows Through Key Partnerships and Compatibility

The company has over 5,800 clients, with the majority located in the United States. UiPath also partners with Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL, Google Cloud, and Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN AWS to make it easier for their customers to access and use the UiPath Business Automation Platform. It enables any system to connect to Amazon Connect, including those that weren't previously accessible. Its Process Mining can also integrate with most major applications and systems, including Salesforce Inc. NYSE: CRM, Oracle Co. NYSE: ORCL, and ServiceNow Inc. NYSE: NOW.

UiPath PATH stock chart

PATH Stock Attempts an Ascending Triangle

The daily candlestick chart for PATH illustrates an ascending triangle pattern after bottoming out at $10.40. The lower gap fill levels are at $12.69, and the upper gap fill is at $18.08, which were the levels formed on its 33% selloff following its Q1 2025 earnings release. The gap fill level is the upper trendline resistance at $12.69. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has been inching up gradually, forming the ascending lower trendline connected by higher lowers. Pullback support levels are at $11.97, $11.07, $10.40, and $9.44.  

Trouble Was Brewing for UiPath

On May 29, 2024, UiPath reported fiscal Q1 2024 EPS of 13 cents, beating consensus estimates by a penny. Revenues climbed 15.7% YoY to $335.11 million, beating $333.08 million consensus estimates. In the fourth quarter, the number of customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose by 38, reaching 2,092, while those contributing over $1 million in ARR remained steady at 288. Additionally, the company reported a record increase in customers with $5 million in ARR. The company closed with 10,800 customers, including new logos such as Flexjet, Calyx, Boomi, and Zen Business.

CEO Rob Enslin announced his resignation effective June 1, 2024. He will be replaced with founder and former CEO Daniel Dines, who served as Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Chairman of the Board.

UiPath Issues Downside Guidance Due to Deal Scrutiny

UiPath Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$17.94
44.57% Upside
Hold
Based on 18 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$30.00
Average Forecast$17.94
Low Forecast$12.00
UiPath Stock Forecast Details

UiPath issued a downside fiscal Q2 2025 revenue guidance of $300 million to $305 million versus $342.32 million. It also lowered fiscal full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.405 billion to $1.410 billion, down from previous guidance of $1.555 to $1.560 billion versus $1,56 billion consensus estimates. The main culprit was a tough macroeconomic environment that had companies reevaluating their deals. The company will also implement a 10% headcount reduction.

UiPath CFO Ashim Gupta commented, "… in mid-March, we began seeing increased deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles with our large multi-year deals. Our updated guidance takes into consideration both the macroeconomic environment, our leadership transition, and improved operating discipline, which will take time to implement.”

UiPath analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. There are 18 Wall Street analyst ratings on PATH stock, comprised of two Buys and 16 Holds. Consensus analyst price targets point to $17.94, a 44.57% upside.

Should you invest $1,000 in UiPath right now?

Before you consider UiPath, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UiPath wasn't on the list.

While UiPath currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
UiPath (PATH)
3.3379 of 5 stars
3.34 / 5 stars		$12.41+2.9%N/A-77.56Hold$17.94
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.9727 of 5 stars
4.97 / 5 stars		$416.79+0.3%0.72%36.09Moderate Buy$494.72
Globant (GLOB)
4.4664 of 5 stars
4.47 / 5 stars		$203.19+1.4%N/A53.33Moderate Buy$221.42
Appian (APPN)
3.9676 of 5 stars
3.97 / 5 stars		$31.45+2.1%N/A-21.39Hold$39.20
ServiceNow (NOW)
4.5203 of 5 stars
4.52 / 5 stars		$828.27+0.9%N/A88.59Moderate Buy$849.62
Salesforce (CRM)
4.8489 of 5 stars
4.85 / 5 stars		$264.00+2.1%0.61%47.48Moderate Buy$291.50
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9633 of 5 stars
4.96 / 5 stars		$177.04+0.5%0.11%49.59Buy$221.69
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
What Is the $7,882 Stimulus Payment 2024?
Biden’s government just announced a new government "stimulus program"... And it could hand you a payment fo...
Angel Publishing | Sponsored
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider transaction occurs when a company executive that has non-public information about a company buys or...
MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy as Mortgage Rates Dip
One reason for the recent stock market volatility came from a dip in the 30-year mortgage rate. On August 9, 2...
MarketBeat
Grab this ETF paying a huge 22% dividend
Imagine a world where you don't have to stress about inflation eroding your savings... Where your paycheck ...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Attractive Dividend Stocks Under $50
As we head into the home stretch of 2024, the playbook for growth investors is the same as one year ago. You'r...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Is NVIDIA’s Volatility Still in Play? Why Investors Should Be Cautious Ahead of Earnings
Air Taxis in 2025: Why Archer Aviation Is Gaining Attention
NVIDIA’s Upside Could Be Priced In – Here’s Why

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines