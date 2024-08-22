Free Trial
→ This Crypto Is Set to Explode in August (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Why Salesforce Stock Could Be About To Rally 20%

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 22, 2024
Salesforce.com displayed on a smartphone near modern laptop on wooden background

Key Points

  • Shares of Salesforce have been bouncing back hard after their recent dip.
  • They’ve all but undone the 10% selloff, and expectations are high for the rally to continue. 
  • One team of analysts expects them to rally at least another 20% back towards all-time highs. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Salesforce

While it was scary at the time, the sell-off that started last month across equities is already becoming a thing of the past. Take the benchmark S&P 500 Index, for example. Sure, it had its worst run of weeks in years as it shed the better part of 10% in just three weeks, but it’s after bouncing back that much in just two. And from where it closed on Wednesday, it’s less than 1% away from hitting a new all-time high, something many thought would be off the cards for the rest of the year. 

This recovery theme is playing out across individual stocks, too. For investors with the right risk appetite and the ability to act on it, sell-offs like the one we saw this summer can open up some golden buying opportunities. But that’s not to say these opportunities have already been taken advantage of and gone. 

Salesforce Recovers 15% After Market Rebounds

Salesforce Today

Salesforce, Inc. stock logo
CRMCRM 90-day performance
Salesforce
$262.60
+1.51 (+0.58%)
(As of 10:19 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$193.68
$318.71
Dividend Yield
0.61%
P/E Ratio
47.23
Price Target
$291.50
Add to Watchlist

Take Salesforce Inc NYSE: CRM, for example. The tech titan, known for its enterprise customer management software platform, had been having a decent summer and was up close to 25% by the end of July. This was right around the time the wheels started to come off the broader market, as a few dodgy jobs reports and volatility in the Japanese yen spooked investors.

By the end of the first week of August, Salesforce stock had lost more than 10% of its value and was in danger of giving back all its hard-won gains. But this was right around the time the broader market put in a bottom, and since the bulls stepped in and took control that day, Salesforce shares have only gone up. They’ve jumped as much as 15% in the two weeks since then, recovering all the losses and logging their highest daily close since May while they were at it.

Salesforce Stock Poised for a 20% Upside Towards All-Time High

For those of us who sat out the recovery bounce and are wondering if we missed the train, the good news is that this bullish action merely confirms that Salesforce’s upward trend is intact and back on track. Last week, the team at Bank of America shared this outlook and reiterated their Buy rating on Salesforce stock while boosting their price target to $316. Considering the company’s shares closed just above $260 on Wednesday evening, that’s pointing to an additional upside of at least 20%.


Salesforce MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.80 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
11.6% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Weak
Sustainability
-0.60
News Sentiment
0.45mentions of Salesforce in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Acquiring Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
12.72%
See Full Details

If Salesforce shares make their way back towards that level in the coming weeks, it would also put them right on the edge of their all-time high from last February. Underpinning Bank of America’s bullish outlook is what they called the company’s “strong free cash flow (FCF) and growth projections.” 

While acknowledging that Salesforce’s overall growth is set to fall from 11% to 9% next year, the business is expecting its FCF to jump 25% in the same time frame, which is arguably more attractive from a fundamental point of view. The Bank of America team also expects the ongoing investment in the company’s sales and marketing activities to fuel forward expansion beyond what is currently expected.  

Salesforce’s Recent Rally Presents a Pre-Earnings Entry Opportunity

The stock’s MACD just had a bullish crossover, supporting the optimistic outlook. This popular technical indicator strongly suggests momentum is firm with the bulls and typically comes after some initial gains and before even more. 

It’s worth noting that Salesforce will report its Q2 numbers next week, so factor this into your trade plan. Their previous report, from the end of May, was mixed. A beat on analyst expectations for EPS was overshadowed by weaker-than-expected forward guidance. 

But a lot has happened over the three months since then, and the bullish action in the stock suggests the smart money is backing Salesforce to overdeliver this time. Considering that the broader market sentiment has swung sharply back to the risk-on side, Salesforce seems to be offering a solid pre-earnings entry opportunity at these levels.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Price Chart for Thursday, August, 22, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Salesforce right now?

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Salesforce (CRM)
4.7992 of 5 stars
4.80 / 5 stars		$262.60+0.6%0.61%47.23Moderate Buy$291.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Air Force quietly working with sub $10 stock on new tech
There is a little-known energy technology stock that has made an incredible breakthrough… Which could becom...
DTI | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Possible September Rate Cut
According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, there is a 57% chance that the Federal Reserve will cut interest r...
MarketBeat
Trump is sounding the alarm
Europe is one of the latest to release a central bank digital currency and along with it, new cash rules. Chri...
Preserve Gold | Sponsored
7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks That Are Still Long-Term Winners
It's hard to believe that two years ago, many of us had never heard of ChatGPT. But for the last 18 months, in...
MarketBeat
This Crypto Is Set to Explode in August
With the 2024 Bitcoin Halving, there's a potential HUGE bull run for altcoins. While everyone's chasing the...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Beat Fixed-Income Yields
Fixed-income investments have been making a comeback. After nearly 10 consecutive years of the Federal Reserve...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

CEO Exit: Is Chipotle Still a Buy?

With the COO stepping in as interim CEO, the company’s ability to maintain its success without Brian Niccol at the helm is under scrutiny.

Related Videos

Starbucks Stock Rises as Chipotle Falls: CEO Transition

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines