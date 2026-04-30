Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns "Equal Weight" Rating from Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.10% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APPN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Appian alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Appian

Appian Trading Down 0.3%

Appian stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Appian has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.33 million. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Appian by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the company's stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,191 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,363 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Appian, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Appian wasn't on the list.

While Appian currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here