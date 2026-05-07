Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.6 million. Appian also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.940-1.050 EPS.

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Appian Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.00 and a beta of 0.88. Appian has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on Appian in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Appian by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Appian by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,191 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Appian by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Appian by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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