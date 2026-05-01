Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 2947955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

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Trending Headlines about Appian

Here are the key news stories impacting Appian this week:

Positive Sentiment: New AI features and Snowflake integration reinforce Appian’s product story — the company unveiled AI-driven spec-based development tools and deeper Snowflake connectivity that could help drive adoption of its low-code workflow platform. Read More.

New AI features and Snowflake integration reinforce Appian’s product story — the company unveiled AI-driven spec-based development tools and deeper Snowflake connectivity that could help drive adoption of its low-code workflow platform. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/industry backdrop on AI adoption is mixed — a new Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey shows high AI adoption but warns value lags without modernization and workflow integration, a trend that could both help and complicate Appian’s sales pitch. Read More.

Macro/industry backdrop on AI adoption is mixed — a new Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey shows high AI adoption but warns value lags without modernization and workflow integration, a trend that could both help and complicate Appian’s sales pitch. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains cautious — analysts’ average recommendation sits at “Hold,” suggesting limited near-term enthusiasm despite product momentum. Read More.

Street consensus remains cautious — analysts’ average recommendation sits at “Hold,” suggesting limited near-term enthusiasm despite product momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgrade and price-target cut are the main near-term catalyst for the pullback — MS cited a challenging market for seat-based models and “AI worries,” reaffirmed an equal-weight rating but trimmed its target from $41 to $25, a sizable reduction that put downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Research raised Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Appian in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $25.00 price target on Appian in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,079.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.33 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.Appian's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 298.1% during the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 995,210 shares of the company's stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 745,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company's stock worth $181,462,000 after purchasing an additional 681,643 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Appian by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company's stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 600,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Appian by 182.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company's stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 524,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 127.3% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company's stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,758 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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