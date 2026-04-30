Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 8.2% - Should You Sell?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $19.9470. Approximately 118,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 974,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on Appian in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Appian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.33.

View Our Latest Report on APPN

Appian Stock Down 6.4%

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.33 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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