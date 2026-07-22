Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 8.5% - Should You Sell?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.2040. Approximately 252,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 969,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Appian from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APPN

Appian Stock Down 11.0%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,259.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $202.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Corporation will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,719,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,497,239.68. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Mark Dorsey bought 5,227 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 13,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,686.09. This trade represents a 59.63% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 42.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Appian by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 369,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 248,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,917,000 after acquiring an additional 159,956 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $2,567,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Appian by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 295,603 shares of the company's stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,261 shares of the company's stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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