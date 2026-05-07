Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $819.0 million-$831.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.6 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.020-0.020 EPS.

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Appian Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Appian has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,318.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.940-1.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020-0.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Appian from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Appian from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Appian in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Appian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 18.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,720 shares of the company's stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Appian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Appian by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Appian by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company's stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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